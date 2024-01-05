Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,409 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 621,937 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.