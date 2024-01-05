Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 886 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,207 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after buying an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

WYNN stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,177.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

