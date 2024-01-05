Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 676,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.