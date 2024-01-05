Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $161,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

BWA stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

