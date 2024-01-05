Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

