AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.72. 33,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 339,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 286,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AtriCure by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 269,454 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

