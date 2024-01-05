Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Down 3.8%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Azimut Exploration Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

