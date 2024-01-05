B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Acquires 787 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping bought 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,596.59 ($4,579.89).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Daniel Topping acquired 1,758 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £7,489.08 ($9,536.58).

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.98 ($5.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.22. The firm has a market cap of £169.31 million, a PE ratio of 669.12 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a GBX 2.78 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

