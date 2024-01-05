Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.16. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

See Also

