Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $267.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America
In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.