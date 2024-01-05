Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

