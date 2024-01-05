Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHC opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after buying an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 338,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.