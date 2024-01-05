Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

