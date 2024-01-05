BlackRock (BLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $8.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLK opened at $786.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $734.46 and a 200 day moving average of $701.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

