Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OWL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,838,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.