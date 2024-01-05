Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $367.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.