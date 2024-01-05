Boatim (OTC:BTIM) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Head-To-Head Review

Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boatim and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 1 1 2 0 2.25

MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

68.2% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boatim and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boatim N/A N/A N/A MediaAlpha -16.46% N/A -31.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boatim and MediaAlpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) N/A MediaAlpha $459.07 million 1.56 -$57.67 million ($1.47) -7.49

Boatim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boatim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

