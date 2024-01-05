Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. 295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

