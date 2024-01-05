BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Shares Up 6.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 291,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15,581% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.