British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($29.77) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($178.63).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,309 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £161.63 ($205.82).

On Wednesday, November 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,474 ($31.50) per share, for a total transaction of £148.44 ($189.02).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,366.50 ($30.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 611.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,374 ($42.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,422.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,524.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 5,968.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($52.21) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.38) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

