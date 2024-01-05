Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $213.20

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get CDW alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Stock Down 1.0 %

CDW stock opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.