Brokers Offer Predictions for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRBU. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.49.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

