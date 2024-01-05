Brokers Set Expectations for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.99. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

