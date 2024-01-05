Brookline Capital Management Comments on Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 10.2 %

DARE stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

