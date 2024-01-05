Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.86, but opened at $53.27. Cal-Maine Foods shares last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 360,465 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after buying an additional 182,549 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after buying an additional 210,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,498,000 after buying an additional 297,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.