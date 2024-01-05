Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.56 and last traded at C$24.44. 4,240 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$24.35.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.12.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

