Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are scheduled to split on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $4,788,000. CQS US LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 370.9% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

