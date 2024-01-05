Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,896,000 after acquiring an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after acquiring an additional 527,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.