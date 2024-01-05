Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth $214,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 98.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 160.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,738 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

