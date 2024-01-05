Citigroup (C) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Citigroup has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Citigroup

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.