Clarus Group Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $367.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

