Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $90.62 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $974,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

