Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cognex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

