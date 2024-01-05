Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 266,330 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.