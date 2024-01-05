CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

CommScope stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. CommScope has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,528.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 796,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after buying an additional 1,033,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

