Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 11,640,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

CYH stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

