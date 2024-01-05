Comparing Altex Industries (ALTX) & Its Peers

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altex Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ rivals have a beta of -13.29, indicating that their average share price is 1,429% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altex Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1909 10657 15490 528 2.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altex Industries currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.47%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

50.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -4.93% 14.49% 9.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $12.68 billion $1.71 billion 20.89

Altex Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altex Industries rivals beat Altex Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.