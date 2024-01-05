Comparing Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 31.49% 25.63% 2.47% Old Point Financial 11.65% 8.82% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $413.98 million 4.89 $130.21 million $3.40 11.10 Old Point Financial $61.55 million 1.51 $9.11 million $1.78 10.38

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Summary

Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards. The company also provides secured loans and lines of credit, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; unsecured loans and lines of credit; construction loans for residential and commercial projects; commercial vehicle and equipment leasing programs; and home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, personal installment loans, vehicle leasing, residential mortgage loans to individual customers. It offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. Further, it offers debit cards; online, telephone, text banking; overdraft protection; bill pay; mobile payment; check ordering; and ATM. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

