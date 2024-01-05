Comparing SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Editas Medicine 1 6 5 0 2.33

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.13%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 50.78%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -664.68% -120.36% -69.17% Editas Medicine -792.70% -54.24% -38.53%

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 1.42 -$18.74 million N/A N/A Editas Medicine $19.71 million 39.53 -$220.43 million ($2.70) -3.53

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

