Comparing Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Ainos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $169.94 million 2.62 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -7.90 Ainos $1.14 million 6.16 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.68

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 2 7 2 0 2.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silk Road Medical and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $24.18, suggesting a potential upside of 111.19%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Ainos.

Volatility & Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17% Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Ainos on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

