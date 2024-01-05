Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Construction Partners worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

