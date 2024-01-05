Contrasting MarketWise (MKTW) and Its Peers

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) is one of 429 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MarketWise to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million $17.99 million 11.64 MarketWise Competitors $1.97 billion $234.40 million -9.42

MarketWise’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MarketWise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MarketWise pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 41.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketWise is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 MarketWise Competitors 2066 13860 27982 707 2.61

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.54%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise’s peers have a beta of 0.22, suggesting that their average share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% MarketWise Competitors -70.74% -127.52% -8.82%

Summary

MarketWise beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.