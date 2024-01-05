Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

CPA stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

