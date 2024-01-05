Core Wealth Management Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Core Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 39,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,036,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,697,000 after acquiring an additional 333,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.3% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 80,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $131.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

