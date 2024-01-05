CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.24. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

