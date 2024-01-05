Cormark Comments on Centric Health Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.47 million.

