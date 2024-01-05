Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$338.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.60 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Michael D’avella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In related news, Director Michael D’avella sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Barry Lee James acquired 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,999.48.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

