Critical Comparison: Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Lavoro has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and Suburban Propane Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.57 -$50.50 million N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.43 billion 0.77 $123.75 million $1.92 8.90

Profitability

Suburban Propane Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lavoro.

This table compares Lavoro and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners 8.66% 21.89% 5.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lavoro and Suburban Propane Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Suburban Propane Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lavoro presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.38%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Lavoro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. It also engages in the wholesale distribution of propane to industrial end users. Its Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use in primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the Midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.