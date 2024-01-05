CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $64.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGS

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.