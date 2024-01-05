Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $52.38 Average PT from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBI opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

